Notable Friday Option Activity: BBY, EXPE, CVX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), where a total of 13,337 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.9% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,500 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 12,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.2% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) saw options trading volume of 63,350 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring April 08, 2022, with 12,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBY options, EXPE options, or CVX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
