Notable Friday Option Activity: BBBY, ZS, AJRD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 38,103 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.5% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,262 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 526,200 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 14,250 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,675 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,500 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (Symbol: AJRD) saw options trading volume of 3,240 contracts, representing approximately 324,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.8% of AJRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,190 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of AJRD. Below is a chart showing AJRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

