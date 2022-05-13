Notable Friday Option Activity: BBBY, CVNA, OKTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bed, Bath & Beyond, Inc. (Symbol: BBBY), where a total of 23,511 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.7% of BBBY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 146,300 underlying shares of BBBY. Below is a chart showing BBBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) saw options trading volume of 64,756 contracts, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 3,694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 11,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,300 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BBBY options, CVNA options, or OKTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
