Notable Friday Option Activity: BALL, CCL, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL), where a total of 9,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 948,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,200 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 212,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 20,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 42,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BALL options, CCL options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

