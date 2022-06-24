Notable Friday Option Activity: BALL, CCL, QCOM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL), where a total of 9,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 948,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.2% of BALL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 4,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 410,200 underlying shares of BALL. Below is a chart showing BALL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 212,039 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 21.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 20,183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM) options are showing a volume of 42,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring June 24, 2022, with 2,090 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,000 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BALL options, CCL options, or QCOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.