Notable Friday Option Activity: BA, RNG, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 174,603 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 145.7% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 17,895 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

RingCentral Inc (Symbol: RNG) options are showing a volume of 17,665 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.8% of RNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 8,408 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 840,800 underlying shares of RNG. Below is a chart showing RNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 974,282 contracts, representing approximately 97.4 million underlying shares or approximately 131.4% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 74.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $127 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 127,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $127 strike highlighted in orange:

