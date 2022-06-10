Notable Friday Option Activity: BA, COST, F

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 69,031 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 4,211 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 421,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 25,362 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 66.8% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $455 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $455 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) saw options trading volume of 361,102 contracts, representing approximately 36.1 million underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of F's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 56.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 70,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares of F. Below is a chart showing F's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

