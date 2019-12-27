Notable Friday Option Activity: AZO, URI, MSFT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total of 2,801 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 280,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.5% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 244,640 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1202.50 strike put option expiring December 27, 2019, with 179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,900 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI) saw options trading volume of 5,267 contracts, representing approximately 526,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of URI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 894,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of URI. Below is a chart showing URI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) saw options trading volume of 115,704 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 12,189 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AZO options, URI options, or MSFT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.