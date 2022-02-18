Notable Friday Option Activity: AZO, TGT, STZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,125 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 112,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 196,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1500 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,000 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1500 strike highlighted in orange:

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) saw options trading volume of 22,774 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 54% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 325,500 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 5,923 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 592,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 1,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,000 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

