Notable Friday Option Activity: AZO, CARG, PFSI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), where a total volume of 1,310 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 131,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,515 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1800 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 16,400 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) options are showing a volume of 6,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 690,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 878,240 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 3,101 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,100 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI) saw options trading volume of 4,800 contracts, representing approximately 480,000 underlying shares or approximately 78.3% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 613,075 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 1,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 125,300 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

