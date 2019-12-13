Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, VAR, Z

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 12,670 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,900 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Varian Medical Systems Inc (Symbol: VAR) options are showing a volume of 2,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 295,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of VAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 678,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,324 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,400 underlying shares of VAR. Below is a chart showing VAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zillow Group Inc (Symbol: Z) options are showing a volume of 11,827 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of Z's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,500 underlying shares of Z. Below is a chart showing Z's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

