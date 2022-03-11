Markets
AXP

Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, T, MU

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 21,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 192,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 42,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 100,386 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 3,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, T options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXP T MU

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular