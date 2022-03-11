Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, T, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 21,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 192,653 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 19.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 42,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) saw options trading volume of 100,386 contracts, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 3,634 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 363,400 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

