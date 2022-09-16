Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, MAT, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 37,852 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 147.3% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 14,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
Mattel Inc (Symbol: MAT) options are showing a volume of 26,633 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 133.8% of MAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 18,805 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of MAT. Below is a chart showing MAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) options are showing a volume of 24,958 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 2,569 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,900 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, MAT options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
