Markets
AXP

Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, CVS, XOM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 18,952 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 28,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 88,107 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, CVS options, or XOM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AXP CVS XOM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular