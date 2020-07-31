Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, CVS, XOM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 18,952 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring July 31, 2020, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 28,532 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 3,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,000 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) saw options trading volume of 88,107 contracts, representing approximately 8.8 million underlying shares or approximately 44.3% of XOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 3,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 385,700 underlying shares of XOM. Below is a chart showing XOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

