Notable Friday Option Activity: AXP, AGEN, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 57,949 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 186.5% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 4,368 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 436,800 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Agenus Inc (Symbol: AGEN) saw options trading volume of 59,695 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 183.6% of AGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 17,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of AGEN. Below is a chart showing AGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

And Square Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 123,416 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 173.1% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 11,610 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AXP options, AGEN options, or SQ options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.