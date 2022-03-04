Notable Friday Option Activity: AX, GOOG, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Axos Financial Inc (Symbol: AX), where a total volume of 5,845 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 584,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 188.4% of AX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,190 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of AX. Below is a chart showing AX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 29,918 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 181.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2250 strike put option expiring June 16, 2023, with 1,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,100 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 6,335 contracts, representing approximately 633,500 underlying shares or approximately 174% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 364,115 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2300 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,800 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2300 strike highlighted in orange:

