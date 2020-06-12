Notable Friday Option Activity: AVLR, BG, EA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avalara Inc (Symbol: AVLR), where a total of 5,462 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 546,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of AVLR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 406,800 underlying shares of AVLR. Below is a chart showing AVLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) saw options trading volume of 7,543 contracts, representing approximately 754,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,800 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) options are showing a volume of 14,597 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,555 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,500 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

