Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, ULTA, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 19,034 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 108.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $477.50 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 1,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $477.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) options are showing a volume of 9,492 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 949,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 919,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 2,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) options are showing a volume of 111,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.8% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $252.50 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 12,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $252.50 strike highlighted in orange:

