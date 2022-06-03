Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, STNE, MLM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 12,317 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $560 strike put option expiring June 03, 2022, with 898 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 89,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

StoneCo Ltd (Symbol: STNE) options are showing a volume of 32,101 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.9% of STNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring June 03, 2022, with 2,873 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 287,300 underlying shares of STNE. Below is a chart showing STNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) options are showing a volume of 2,123 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 212,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.6% of MLM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,215 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of MLM. Below is a chart showing MLM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

