Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, REGN, VRTX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 18,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 3,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 4,089 contracts, representing approximately 408,900 underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $685 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $685 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) saw options trading volume of 7,598 contracts, representing approximately 759,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, REGN options, or VRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

