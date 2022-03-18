Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, REGN, VRTX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 18,968 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 75.8% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $550 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 3,597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 359,700 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $550 strike highlighted in orange:
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) saw options trading volume of 4,089 contracts, representing approximately 408,900 underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of REGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 650,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $685 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 528 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,800 underlying shares of REGN. Below is a chart showing REGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $685 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) saw options trading volume of 7,598 contracts, representing approximately 759,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,400 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, REGN options, or VRTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.