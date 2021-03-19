Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, LMT, WYNN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 31,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 11,335 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 13,394 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

