Markets
AVGO

Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, LMT, WYNN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 31,328 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 119.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 3,725 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,500 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 11,335 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 2,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 274,200 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 13,394 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $137 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $137 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, LMT options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO LMT WYNN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular