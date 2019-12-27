Markets
AVGO

Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, FBM, TWO

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 11,286 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Foundation Building Materials Inc (Symbol: FBM) options are showing a volume of 1,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 137,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of FBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares of FBM. Below is a chart showing FBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) saw options trading volume of 6,580 contracts, representing approximately 658,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of TWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,000 underlying shares of TWO. Below is a chart showing TWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, FBM options, or TWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AVGO FBM TWO

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular