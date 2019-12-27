Notable Friday Option Activity: AVGO, FBM, TWO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total of 11,286 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.5% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,800 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Foundation Building Materials Inc (Symbol: FBM) options are showing a volume of 1,379 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 137,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.3% of FBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 311,200 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 114,400 underlying shares of FBM. Below is a chart showing FBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO) saw options trading volume of 6,580 contracts, representing approximately 658,000 underlying shares or approximately 44.1% of TWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 3,220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,000 underlying shares of TWO. Below is a chart showing TWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, FBM options, or TWO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.