Markets
ATH

Notable Friday Option Activity: ATH, MCD, TSN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Athene Holding Ltd (Symbol: ATH), where a total of 9,252 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 925,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of ATH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 8,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 859,900 underlying shares of ATH. Below is a chart showing ATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 22,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 19,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 1,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,700 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ATH options, MCD options, or TSN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATH MCD TSN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular