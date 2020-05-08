Notable Friday Option Activity: ATH, MCD, TSN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Athene Holding Ltd (Symbol: ATH), where a total of 9,252 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 925,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of ATH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 8,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 859,900 underlying shares of ATH. Below is a chart showing ATH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) options are showing a volume of 22,220 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.1% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 2,736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,600 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) options are showing a volume of 19,943 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50% of TSN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 1,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,700 underlying shares of TSN. Below is a chart showing TSN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

