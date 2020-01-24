Notable Friday Option Activity: ATGE, LRCX, LULU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE), where a total volume of 4,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 477,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 143.9% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 331,845 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $36 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 4,288 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,800 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) options are showing a volume of 17,623 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138.8% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 2,273 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 227,300 underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 20,078 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 138.2% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 1,279 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 127,900 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

