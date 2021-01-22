Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ASH, SBUX, MAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: ASH), where a total volume of 2,883 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 288,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.5% of ASH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,130 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,100 underlying shares of ASH. Below is a chart showing ASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 27,381 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) options are showing a volume of 23,069 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.5% of MAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 5,388 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,800 underlying shares of MAC. Below is a chart showing MAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

