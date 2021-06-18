Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: APT, SONO, DE

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (Symbol: APT), where a total of 1,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78% of APT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 208,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,100 underlying shares of APT. Below is a chart showing APT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) saw options trading volume of 13,062 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 6,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,600 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 15,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

