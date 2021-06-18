Notable Friday Option Activity: APT, SONO, DE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. (Symbol: APT), where a total of 1,625 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 78% of APT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 208,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,100 underlying shares of APT. Below is a chart showing APT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Sonos Inc (Symbol: SONO) saw options trading volume of 13,062 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 74.7% of SONO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 6,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 622,600 underlying shares of SONO. Below is a chart showing SONO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 15,533 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.5% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,500 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

