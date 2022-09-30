Notable Friday Option Activity: APPS, CRWD, ENTA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total of 14,000 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.1% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15.50 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 4,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,600 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15.50 strike highlighted in orange:
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) saw options trading volume of 21,058 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 63.9% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $167.50 strike call option expiring September 30, 2022, with 1,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 116,300 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $167.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ENTA) options are showing a volume of 1,296 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 129,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.7% of ENTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 210,130 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 619 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 61,900 underlying shares of ENTA. Below is a chart showing ENTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for APPS options, CRWD options, or ENTA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
