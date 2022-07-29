Notable Friday Option Activity: APPS, BX, ETD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total of 23,492 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring July 29, 2022, with 11,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) saw options trading volume of 35,656 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 84.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 8,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 855,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (Symbol: ETD) saw options trading volume of 1,608 contracts, representing approximately 160,800 underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of ETD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 204,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of ETD. Below is a chart showing ETD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

