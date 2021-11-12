Notable Friday Option Activity: APLS, ATOM, AZO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: APLS), where a total volume of 9,409 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 940,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 93% of APLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 14, 2022, with 2,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,100 underlying shares of APLS. Below is a chart showing APLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Atomera Inc (Symbol: ATOM) saw options trading volume of 3,157 contracts, representing approximately 315,700 underlying shares or approximately 81.1% of ATOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 389,330 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring November 19, 2021, with 705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 70,500 underlying shares of ATOM. Below is a chart showing ATOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) saw options trading volume of 1,375 contracts, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares or approximately 80.6% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,655 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1890 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 53 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5,300 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1890 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APLS options, ATOM options, or AZO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.