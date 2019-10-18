Notable Friday Option Activity: APA, ULTA, WMT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apache Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 37,725 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 15,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 12,282 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 32,812 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for APA options, ULTA options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.