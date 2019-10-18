Markets
APA

Notable Friday Option Activity: APA, ULTA, WMT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Apache Corp (Symbol: APA), where a total of 37,725 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.3% of APA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 15,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of APA. Below is a chart showing APA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) saw options trading volume of 12,282 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 66% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,700 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 32,812 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.8% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,758 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for APA options, ULTA options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APA ULTA WMT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular