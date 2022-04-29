Notable Friday Option Activity: ANIP, MCD, LYV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ANIP), where a total of 520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of ANIP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 99,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ANIP. Below is a chart showing ANIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,388 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 7,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 785,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANIP options, MCD options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

