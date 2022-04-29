Notable Friday Option Activity: ANIP, MCD, LYV

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ANIP), where a total of 520 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 52,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.3% of ANIP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 99,480 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of ANIP. Below is a chart showing ANIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 13,388 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 51% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring April 29, 2022, with 1,311 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,100 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) options are showing a volume of 7,855 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 785,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of LYV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,100 underlying shares of LYV. Below is a chart showing LYV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ANIP options, MCD options, or LYV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.