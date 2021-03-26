Notable Friday Option Activity: ANET, W, BLK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 3,001 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 300,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.7% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 569,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $312.50 strike call option expiring April 01, 2021, with 919 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,900 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $312.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Wayfair Inc (Symbol: W) options are showing a volume of 10,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.1% of W's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring March 26, 2021, with 1,837 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,700 underlying shares of W. Below is a chart showing W's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,442 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 344,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.5% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 682,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $820 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,600 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $820 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, W options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

