Notable Friday Option Activity: ANET, LYFT, AMAG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 2,488 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 248,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.8% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 567,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring November 01, 2019, with 496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,600 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Lyft Inc (Symbol: LYFT) options are showing a volume of 29,231 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of LYFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 2,697 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,700 underlying shares of LYFT. Below is a chart showing LYFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: AMAG) saw options trading volume of 2,997 contracts, representing approximately 299,700 underlying shares or approximately 43% of AMAG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 696,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 1,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,100 underlying shares of AMAG. Below is a chart showing AMAG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

