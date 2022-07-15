Notable Friday Option Activity: AN, WING, ECPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN), where a total volume of 4,387 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 438,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.8% of AN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,145 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,200 underlying shares of AN. Below is a chart showing AN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) options are showing a volume of 4,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 487,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of WING's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 765,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 159,000 underlying shares of WING. Below is a chart showing WING's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Encore Capital Group Inc (Symbol: ECPG) saw options trading volume of 2,650 contracts, representing approximately 265,000 underlying shares or approximately 63.5% of ECPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 417,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,088 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,800 underlying shares of ECPG. Below is a chart showing ECPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AN options, WING options, or ECPG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
