Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 193,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 429% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3100 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 17,607 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3100 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 61,016 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 254.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2700 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 6,419 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 641,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 43,701 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 226.6% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2700 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 2,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,300 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2700 strike highlighted in orange:

