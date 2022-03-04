Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 232,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 547.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2900 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 12,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2900 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 50,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 247.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2600 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 5,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 44,093 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 204.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 1,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, GOOGL options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.