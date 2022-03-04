Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 232,607 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 547.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2900 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 12,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2900 strike highlighted in orange:
Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 50,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 247.1% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2600 strike put option expiring March 04, 2022, with 5,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 516,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2600 strike highlighted in orange:
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 44,093 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 204.9% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring March 04, 2022, with 1,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 183,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, GOOGL options, or GME options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.