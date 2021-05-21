Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, GOOGL, CMG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 354,745 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 35.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 794.2% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3200 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 24,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3200 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 73,054 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 415.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2320 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 3,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 388,800 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2320 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 6,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 645,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 250.9% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 257,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1350 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,100 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1350 strike highlighted in orange:

