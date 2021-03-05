Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 411,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 41.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1201% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 22,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 17,280 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 600.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $960 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 58,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 385.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2200 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2200 strike highlighted in orange:

