Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 411,518 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 41.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 1201% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3000 strike call option expiring March 05, 2021, with 22,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3000 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 17,280 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 600.4% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $960 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,000 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $960 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 58,686 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 385.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2200 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 5,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2200 strike highlighted in orange:

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

