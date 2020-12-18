Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 250,719 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 25.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 716% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3200 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 11,852 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3200 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 9,411 contracts, representing approximately 941,100 underlying shares or approximately 346% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,005 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1400 strike put option expiring December 18, 2020, with 473 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47,300 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 28,011 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 218.7% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1680 strike put option expiring December 24, 2020, with 1,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 142,900 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1680 strike highlighted in orange:

