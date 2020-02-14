Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 151,116 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 331.6% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $2200 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 7,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 751,100 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2200 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 12,246 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 286.1% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,970 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $920 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 432 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $920 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 24,295 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 126.8% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1525 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,531 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,100 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1525 strike highlighted in orange:

