Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, CMG, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 225,135 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 22.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 812.8% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1750 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 11,353 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1750 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 17,932 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 425.8% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,100 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $825 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 799 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,900 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $825 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 743,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 74.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 343.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 69,181 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

