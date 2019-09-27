Notable Friday Option Activity: AMZN, BYND, GOOGL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total volume of 229,995 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 757.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1700 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019, with 7,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,200 underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1700 strike highlighted in orange:

Beyond Meat Inc (Symbol: BYND) options are showing a volume of 72,183 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 272.1% of BYND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring September 27, 2019, with 4,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 401,400 underlying shares of BYND. Below is a chart showing BYND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 33,475 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 269.9% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1230 strike call option expiring September 27, 2019, with 1,746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,600 underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1230 strike highlighted in orange:

