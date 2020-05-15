Notable Friday Option Activity: AMGN, UNH, TGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 19,541 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 19,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,400 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 23,938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, UNH options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

