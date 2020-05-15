Markets
AMGN

Notable Friday Option Activity: AMGN, UNH, TGT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 19,541 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 8,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 800,000 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 19,792 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,400 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) options are showing a volume of 23,938 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, UNH options, or TGT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMGN UNH TGT

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular