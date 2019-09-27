Notable Friday Option Activity: AMGN, OKE, AXDX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total volume of 12,239 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.4% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring October 18, 2019, with 1,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,300 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) options are showing a volume of 9,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 986,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of OKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring November 15, 2019, with 5,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 501,700 underlying shares of OKE. Below is a chart showing OKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Symbol: AXDX) saw options trading volume of 945 contracts, representing approximately 94,500 underlying shares or approximately 44.5% of AXDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 212,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 18, 2019, with 202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20,200 underlying shares of AXDX. Below is a chart showing AXDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

