Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, MS, NOW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 184,093 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 18.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring June 04, 2021, with 13,814 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:

Morgan Stanley (Symbol: MS) options are showing a volume of 42,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44% of MS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 20, 2021, with 10,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MS. Below is a chart showing MS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And ServiceNow Inc (Symbol: NOW) saw options trading volume of 7,052 contracts, representing approximately 705,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.6% of NOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $485 strike call option expiring July 23, 2021, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of NOW. Below is a chart showing NOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $485 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, MS options, or NOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

