Notable Friday Option Activity: AMD, AZO, YELP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD), where a total volume of 542,535 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 54.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 111.2% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $49 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 32,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) options are showing a volume of 2,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 265,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 107.4% of AZO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1180 strike put option expiring January 03, 2020, with 115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,500 underlying shares of AZO. Below is a chart showing AZO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Yelp Inc (Symbol: YELP) options are showing a volume of 7,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 742,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 103.5% of YELP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 717,230 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,664 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,400 underlying shares of YELP. Below is a chart showing YELP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMD options, AZO options, or YELP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.