Notable Friday Option Activity: AMCX, POOL, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Networks Inc (Symbol: AMCX), where a total of 11,129 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 244.9% of AMCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 454,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 221,600 underlying shares of AMCX. Below is a chart showing AMCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) options are showing a volume of 4,455 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 445,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 178.4% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 249,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,800 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 28,673 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 171.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $370 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $370 strike highlighted in orange:

