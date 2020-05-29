Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: AMBA, WSM, ARVN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA), where a total volume of 3,116 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 311,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.1% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 345,875 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike put option expiring May 29, 2020, with 1,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,400 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Williams Sonoma Inc (Symbol: WSM) options are showing a volume of 12,631 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72.4% of WSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,000 underlying shares of WSM. Below is a chart showing WSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Arvinas Inc (Symbol: ARVN) saw options trading volume of 4,681 contracts, representing approximately 468,100 underlying shares or approximately 68.8% of ARVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 679,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 1,536 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,600 underlying shares of ARVN. Below is a chart showing ARVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

