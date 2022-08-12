Notable Friday Option Activity: AMAT, APD, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total volume of 27,850 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.6% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $111 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 10,593 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) options are showing a volume of 4,441 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 444,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.8% of APD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,127 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 312,700 underlying shares of APD. Below is a chart showing APD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 11,610 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $545 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $545 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMAT options, APD options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.