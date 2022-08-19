Notable Friday Option Activity: AMAT, ADBE, DLTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), where a total of 75,035 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.4% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,449 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 26,114 contracts, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares or approximately 115.4% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 3,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,800 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) saw options trading volume of 18,801 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 113% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring September 16, 2022, with 5,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,000 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

