Notable Friday Option Activity: ALXN, VIA, GDDY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Symbol: ALXN), where a total volume of 7,398 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 739,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44% of ALXN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 1,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,100 underlying shares of ALXN. Below is a chart showing ALXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Viacom Inc (Symbol: VIA) saw options trading volume of 347 contracts, representing approximately 34,700 underlying shares or approximately 43.9% of VIA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 79,110 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,600 underlying shares of VIA. Below is a chart showing VIA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And GoDaddy Inc (Symbol: GDDY) saw options trading volume of 7,654 contracts, representing approximately 765,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of GDDY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,479 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 447,900 underlying shares of GDDY. Below is a chart showing GDDY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

